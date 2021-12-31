Talanx (ETR:TLX) Given a €44.50 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Talanx (ETR:TLX) received a €44.50 ($50.57) target price from investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 4.61% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($62.50) target price on Talanx in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Nord/LB set a €48.00 ($54.55) target price on Talanx in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of TLX opened at €42.54 ($48.34) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €41.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of €38.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.15, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion and a PE ratio of 12.22. Talanx has a 1 year low of €29.52 ($33.55) and a 1 year high of €42.66 ($48.48).

Talanx AG provides insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company offers life, casualty, liability, motor, aviation, legal protection, fire, burglary and theft, water damage, plate glass, windstorm, comprehensive householders, comprehensive home-owners, hail, livestock, engineering, omnium, marine, business interruption, travel assistance, aviation and space liability, financial lines, and other property insurance, as well as coverage for fire and fire loss of profits insurance.

