Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1) PT Set at €5.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1) received a €5.00 ($5.68) price target from equities research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential downside of 23.66% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays set a €4.00 ($4.55) target price on shares of Ceconomy in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Warburg Research set a €4.00 ($4.55) price target on shares of Ceconomy in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €3.10 ($3.52) price target on shares of Ceconomy in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €4.26 ($4.84).

Get Ceconomy alerts:

ETR CEC1 opened at €6.65 ($7.56) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €5.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €5.76. Ceconomy has a 12 month low of €4.58 ($5.20) and a 12 month high of €7.60 ($8.64). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 378.47, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Ceconomy AG engages in the consumer electronics retail business. The company operates approximately 850 stores in 14 countries under the MediaMarkt brand; and approximately 170 stores in 3 countries under the Saturn brand. It also operates Flip4New for selling used electronic articles online. In addition, the company offers professional assistance for the installation, connection, and troubleshooting of electronic devices at home under the Deutsche Technikberatung brand.

Further Reading: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Ceconomy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceconomy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.