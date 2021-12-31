KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:KWS) PT Set at €77.00 by Nord/LB

KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:KWS) has been given a €77.00 ($87.50) price target by equities researchers at Nord/LB in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Nord/LB’s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.39% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €81.00 ($92.05) price target on KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €72.00 ($81.82) price target on KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €76.50 ($86.93).

Get KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA alerts:

Shares of KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA stock opened at €73.00 ($82.95) on Wednesday. KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of €63.20 ($71.82) and a 12-month high of €80.90 ($91.93). The company’s 50-day moving average price is €73.02 and its 200-day moving average price is €71.49. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.23.

KWS SAAT SE & Co KGaA develops, produces, and distributes seeds for agriculture in Germany, rest of Europe, North and South America, and internationally. It operates through Corn, Sugarbeet, Cereals, and Vegetables segments. The Corn segment produces and distributes seed for corn, soybeans, and sunflowers.

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.