Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Cellebrite DI Ltd (NASDAQ:CLBT) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on the stock from $12.00 to $9.50. The stock had previously closed at $8.19, but opened at $8.01. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Cellebrite DI shares last traded at $8.00, with a volume of 348 shares.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. William Blair initiated coverage on Cellebrite DI in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on Cellebrite DI in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on Cellebrite DI in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Cellebrite DI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Cellebrite DI in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cellebrite DI presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.05.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLBT. Park West Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cellebrite DI in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,039,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Cellebrite DI in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $20,353,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cellebrite DI in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,964,000. Crescent Park Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Cellebrite DI in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,209,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cellebrite DI in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $681,000.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.15.

Cellebrite DI Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLBT)

TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. is a blank check company. It aims to acquire one and more businesses and assets, via a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase and reorganization. TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. is based in San Francisco, California.

