Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) Sets New 12-Month High Following Dividend Announcement

Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as C$2,348.52 and last traded at C$2,347.83, with a volume of 3207 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2,325.00.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th. This is an increase from Constellation Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. Constellation Software’s dividend payout ratio is 19.67%.

Get Constellation Software alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$2,400.00 price objective (up from C$2,200.00) on shares of Constellation Software in a report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Constellation Software from C$2,300.00 to C$2,450.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Constellation Software from C$2,100.00 to C$2,200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Constellation Software from C$2,300.00 to C$2,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Constellation Software from C$2,400.00 to C$2,500.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$2,350.00.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2,209.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2,081.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.86. The stock has a market cap of C$50.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.50.

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$13.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$15.67 by C($2.28). The business had revenue of C$1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.61 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Constellation Software Inc. will post 67.6700031 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Constellation Software (TSE:CSU)

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in the United States, Canada, Italy, Germany, India, United Kingdom, Brazil, Switzerland, Austria, Israel, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Public Sector and Private Sector.

Further Reading: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.