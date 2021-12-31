Ping Identity Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:PING)

Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 2,002 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 877% compared to the typical daily volume of 205 put options.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PING. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Ping Identity in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Ping Identity from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Ping Identity from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ping Identity from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Ping Identity from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.36.

In other news, insider Lauren Adrienne Romer sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.35, for a total value of $28,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andre Wong Durand sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total transaction of $2,537,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,601,000 shares of company stock worth $322,840,350. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Ping Identity during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ping Identity during the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Ping Identity during the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Ping Identity by 109,590.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 10,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Ping Identity by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. 88.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PING stock opened at $23.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -45.33 and a beta of 1.08. Ping Identity has a one year low of $20.70 and a one year high of $37.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.58.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.16. Ping Identity had a negative net margin of 14.54% and a negative return on equity of 1.67%. The firm had revenue of $76.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Ping Identity will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

