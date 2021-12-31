Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX)

Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 30,205 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,663% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,713 call options.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FBRX shares. Brookline Capital Management reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Forte Biosciences in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. B. Riley downgraded Forte Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Truist downgraded Forte Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Forte Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Chardan Capital downgraded Forte Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.13.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Forte Biosciences during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Forte Biosciences during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Forte Biosciences during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forte Biosciences during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Forte Biosciences by 16.0% in the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 69.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ FBRX opened at $2.12 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.79. Forte Biosciences has a twelve month low of $1.96 and a twelve month high of $7.26.

Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.18). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Forte Biosciences will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Forte Biosciences

Forte Biosciences, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on dermatology. The firm’s lead product includes FB-401, which is a live biotherapeutic for the treatment of inflammatory skin disease, including pediatric and adult patients with atopic dermatitis. The company was founded by Paul A.

