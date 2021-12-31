PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PC Connection, Inc. is a direct marketer of brand-name personal computers and related peripherals, software, and networking products to business, education, government, and consumer end users located primarily in the United States. “

Shares of CNXN opened at $43.56 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.92. PC Connection has a 52-week low of $40.91 and a 52-week high of $55.21.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. PC Connection had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 2.31%. The firm had revenue of $751.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PC Connection will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. This is a boost from PC Connection’s previous dividend of $0.32.

In related news, Chairman Patricia Gallup sold 1,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.19, for a total transaction of $67,831.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Negrini David Beffa sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.71, for a total value of $223,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,083 shares of company stock worth $1,091,579. Company insiders own 58.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of PC Connection by 99,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 2,970 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in PC Connection by 70.0% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of PC Connection by 6.0% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of PC Connection during the second quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in PC Connection by 17.5% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. 41.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PC Connection Company Profile

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

