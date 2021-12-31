Bark & Co (NYSE:BARK) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bark & Co (NYSE:BARK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $4.50 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, "ORIGINAL BARK is a dog-centric company. It devoted to making dogs happy with the products, services and content. ORIGINAL BARK, formerly known as Northern Star Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK."

Separately, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Bark & Co from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.90.

Bark & Co stock opened at $4.16 on Monday. Bark & Co has a 12-month low of $3.90 and a 12-month high of $17.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.35.

Bark & Co (NYSE:BARK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $120.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bark & Co will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Mike Novotny sold 559,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.42, for a total transaction of $3,589,139.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Bark & Co in the third quarter worth $433,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bark & Co in the third quarter worth $14,554,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in Bark & Co in the third quarter worth $130,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bark & Co in the third quarter worth $4,629,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in Bark & Co in the second quarter worth $738,000. 45.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bark & Co Company Profile

Bark & Co engages in the production of natural treats and toys for dogs. It also operates a store that sells toys and treats; provides a BarkPost, a media outlet for all things dog; and offers BarkLive, which hosts events, such as dog-jogs, yappy hours in biergartens, and more for dogs and their parents.

