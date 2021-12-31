Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Citizens & Northern Corporation is a one-bank holding company whose principal subsidiary is Citizens & Northern Bank. The Corporation’s principal office is located in Wellsboro, Pennsylvania. The Corporation’s other wholly-owned subsidiaries are Citizens & Northern Investment Corporation and Bucktail Life Insurance Company. Citizens & Northern Investment Corporation was formed in 1999 to engage in investment activities. Bucktail provides credit life and accident and health insurance on behalf of the Bank. “

Get Citizens & Northern alerts:

NASDAQ:CZNC opened at $25.95 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $408.74 million, a PE ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Citizens & Northern has a twelve month low of $18.98 and a twelve month high of $27.99.

Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $25.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.64 million. Citizens & Northern had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 26.97%. On average, analysts anticipate that Citizens & Northern will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This is an increase from Citizens & Northern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. Citizens & Northern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.26%.

In other news, Director Susan E. Hartley bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.41 per share, for a total transaction of $50,820.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 2,557 shares of company stock valued at $65,627 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Citizens & Northern by 8.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 147,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,622,000 after acquiring an additional 11,652 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Citizens & Northern by 7.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 389,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,544,000 after acquiring an additional 27,521 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Citizens & Northern by 54.5% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 16,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 5,785 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Citizens & Northern by 55.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 18,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 6,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Citizens & Northern by 8.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 59,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 4,795 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.85% of the company’s stock.

About Citizens & Northern

Citizens & Northern Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in community banking. It provides a full range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in North Central Pennsylvania and Southern New York State. The firm’s Lending products include mortgage loans, commercial loans and consumer loans, as well as specialized instruments such as commercial letters-of-credit.

Recommended Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Citizens & Northern (CZNC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens & Northern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens & Northern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.