Zacks Investment Research Upgrades BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $11.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “BM Technologies Inc. provides mobile-first banking platforms principally in the U.S. It offers access to checking and savings accounts, personal loans and credit cards. BM Technologies Inc., formerly known as Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Separately, Chardan Capital started coverage on BM Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company.

BMTX opened at $9.30 on Monday. BM Technologies has a 1-year low of $7.68 and a 1-year high of $18.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.53 and a 200-day moving average of $10.60.

BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.11. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BM Technologies will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of BM Technologies during the first quarter valued at $103,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in BM Technologies in the second quarter worth about $57,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in BM Technologies in the second quarter worth about $924,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of BM Technologies by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Finally, Prospector Partners LLC grew its position in shares of BM Technologies by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 49,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the period. 32.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BM Technologies Company Profile

BM Technologies, Inc is a technology company that provides banking services through its partner banks. It offers a mobile banking platform in the U.S. that provides access to checking and savings accounts, personal loans and credit cards. The company’s operating model enables partner banks to provide banking services to low and middle-income Americans who have been left behind by the fee model of traditional banks.

