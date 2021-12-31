Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Artesian Resources Corporation operates as the parent holding company of Artesian Water Company, Inc a regulated public water utility. Artesian Water provides water utility service to customers with in its established service territory in portions of New Castle County, Delaware. “

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Artesian Resources in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a buy rating for the company.

ARTNA stock opened at $46.11 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.40. Artesian Resources has a fifty-two week low of $35.90 and a fifty-two week high of $47.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $433.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.62 and a beta of 0.05.

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $24.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.00 million. Artesian Resources had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 18.75%. Equities analysts forecast that Artesian Resources will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Artesian Resources news, Director Nicholle Renee Taylor sold 4,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.33, for a total value of $201,067.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 20.59% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARTNA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Artesian Resources in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Artesian Resources in the third quarter valued at $84,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Artesian Resources by 37.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Artesian Resources by 32.0% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Artesian Resources by 219.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

Artesian Resources Company Profile

Artesian Resources Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water resource management. Its activities include residential, commercial water and wastewater, government and contract services, and developers. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

