Xponance Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Xponance Inc. lowered its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 320,446 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 19,430 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $17,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 22.8% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 62.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Intel news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $70,410.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.66 per share, with a total value of $496,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intel stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $51.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,838,115. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.31 and its 200 day moving average is $53.04. The company has a market cap of $211.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $47.87 and a 52-week high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. The company had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

INTC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.42.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

