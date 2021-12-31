Reviewing Celyad Oncology (NASDAQ:CYAD) and Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH)

Celyad Oncology (NASDAQ:CYAD) and Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.8% of Celyad Oncology shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Celyad Oncology and Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Celyad Oncology $10,000.00 6,019.16 -$19.65 million N/A N/A Prestige Consumer Healthcare $943.36 million 3.31 $164.68 million $3.54 17.59

Prestige Consumer Healthcare has higher revenue and earnings than Celyad Oncology.

Profitability

This table compares Celyad Oncology and Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Celyad Oncology N/A N/A N/A Prestige Consumer Healthcare 17.56% 13.71% 5.39%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Celyad Oncology and Prestige Consumer Healthcare, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Celyad Oncology 1 1 1 0 2.00 Prestige Consumer Healthcare 0 2 0 0 2.00

Celyad Oncology presently has a consensus price target of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 247.59%. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a consensus price target of $94.50, indicating a potential upside of 51.76%. Given Celyad Oncology’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Celyad Oncology is more favorable than Prestige Consumer Healthcare.

Risk and Volatility

Celyad Oncology has a beta of 1.37, meaning that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a beta of 0.69, meaning that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Prestige Consumer Healthcare beats Celyad Oncology on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Celyad Oncology

Celyad Oncology SA is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on the discovery and development of chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR T) therapies for cancer. It operates through the following segments: Cardiology and Immuno-Oncology. The Cardiology segment includes the company’s Cardiopoiesis, Corquest, and C-Cathez platforms. The Immuno-Oncology segment consists of all assets developed based on the CAR-T cell platform. The company was founded by Michel Lussier, William Wijns, and Christian Homsy on July 24, 2007 and is headquartered in Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc. engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tarrytown, NY.

