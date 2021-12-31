Brokerages Anticipate Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $181.91 Million

Equities analysts expect that Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) will report $181.91 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kaman’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $181.00 million to $182.81 million. Kaman posted sales of $185.29 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kaman will report full-year sales of $715.78 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $714.90 million to $716.65 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $754.32 million, with estimates ranging from $750.70 million to $757.93 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Kaman.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $179.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.21 million. Kaman had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 0.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kaman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Kaman stock opened at $43.00 on Friday. Kaman has a fifty-two week low of $33.93 and a fifty-two week high of $59.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 390.94 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. Kaman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 727.34%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kaman by 99.1% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kaman in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Kaman in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kaman in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kaman by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. 91.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kaman

Kaman Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of aircrafts, aircraft parts and components. It produces and markets proprietary aircraft bearings and components; super precision, miniature ball bearings; proprietary spring energized seals, springs and contacts; complex metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft; and safe and arming solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S.

