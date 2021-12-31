DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America started coverage on shares of DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an underperform rating and a $3.30 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on DOYU. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of DouYu International from $3.80 to $3.60 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DouYu International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of DouYu International in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a sell rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOYU opened at $2.54 on Monday. DouYu International has a 1-year low of $1.98 and a 1-year high of $20.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $824.00 million, a P/E ratio of -10.16 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.97.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. DouYu International had a negative net margin of 5.79% and a negative return on equity of 7.76%. DouYu International’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that DouYu International will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DOYU. Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its stake in shares of DouYu International by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 122,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 20,745 shares during the period. Sycale Advisors NY LLC acquired a new position in DouYu International during the second quarter worth approximately $1,837,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in DouYu International by 510.9% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 81,208 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of DouYu International by 37.2% in the second quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,612,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,032,000 after purchasing an additional 437,181 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DouYu International by 8.7% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 401,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 32,240 shares during the period. 31.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DouYu International

DouYu International Holdings Ltd. develops and operates game-centric live streaming platform in China, both on personal computer and mobile apps. The company was founded by Shaojie Chen and Wenming Zhang on April 3, 2014 and is headquartered in Wuhan, China.

