GameStop (NYSE:GME) Given Sell Rating at Ascendiant Capital Markets

Ascendiant Capital Markets reiterated their sell rating on shares of GameStop (NYSE:GME) in a report published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. Ascendiant Capital Markets currently has a $146.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $24.00.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GameStop from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of GameStop from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GameStop has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus price target of $89.00.

Shares of NYSE:GME opened at $155.33 on Monday. GameStop has a 52-week low of $17.08 and a 52-week high of $483.00. The company has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.40 and a beta of -2.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $183.50 and its 200-day moving average is $185.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.90.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.87). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. GameStop had a negative net margin of 2.61% and a negative return on equity of 8.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.53) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that GameStop will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of GameStop during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of GameStop by 1,030.8% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of GameStop by 275.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of GameStop by 265.3% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of GameStop during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.98% of the company’s stock.

GameStop Corp. engages in the retail of multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and wireless services. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The United States segment includes the retail operations and electronic commerce websites www.gamestop.com and www.thinkgeek.com, Game Informer magazine, and Kongregate.

