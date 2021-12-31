Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.38% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Robinhood Financial LLC is a registered broker dealer. Robinhood Securities, LLC provides brokerage clearing services. Robinhood Crypto, LLC provides crypto currency trading. All are subsidiaries of Robinhood Markets, Inc. “

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $47.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.82.

HOOD stock opened at $18.20 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.54. Robinhood Markets has a 52 week low of $16.68 and a 52 week high of $85.00.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($2.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by ($0.69). Robinhood Markets had a negative net margin of 183.63% and a negative return on equity of 282.13%. The company had revenue of $364.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.55 million. Robinhood Markets’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Robinhood Markets news, COO Gretchen Howard sold 17,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total transaction of $652,556.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 120,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total value of $4,205,893.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 424,683 shares of company stock valued at $13,007,901.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HOOD. NEA Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the third quarter valued at $3,148,358,000. Thrive Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at about $858,893,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $325,845,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $192,573,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $195,045,000. 9.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately 650 articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron’s, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; and lists, which allow users to create custom watchlists to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services.

