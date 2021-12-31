ULS Technology plc (LON:ULS) Insider Acquires £3,750 in Stock

ULS Technology plc (LON:ULS) insider Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 75 ($1.01) per share, with a total value of £3,750 ($5,041.00).

Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ULS Technology alerts:

On Monday, December 20th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott acquired 3,000 shares of ULS Technology stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 73 ($0.98) per share, with a total value of £2,190 ($2,943.94).

On Thursday, December 16th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott acquired 6,000 shares of ULS Technology stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 73 ($0.98) per share, with a total value of £4,380 ($5,887.89).

On Tuesday, December 14th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott bought 12,000 shares of ULS Technology stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 73 ($0.98) per share, with a total value of £8,760 ($11,775.78).

On Friday, December 3rd, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott bought 18,287 shares of ULS Technology stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 71 ($0.95) per share, with a total value of £12,983.77 ($17,453.65).

On Friday, October 29th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott bought 29,000 shares of ULS Technology stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 74 ($0.99) per share, with a total value of £21,460 ($28,847.96).

On Thursday, September 30th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott bought 24,000 shares of ULS Technology stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 74 ($0.99) per share, with a total value of £17,760 ($23,874.18).

ULS opened at GBX 80.30 ($1.08) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 73.04 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 76.96. The firm has a market capitalization of £52.09 million and a P/E ratio of 3.42. ULS Technology plc has a 12-month low of GBX 66.21 ($0.89) and a 12-month high of GBX 104 ($1.40). The company has a quick ratio of 6.84, a current ratio of 6.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44.

ULS Technology plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and hosting of internet based software applications for legal and property services businesses in the United Kingdom. It provides software solutions that support online legal comparison services; and risk management and compliance consultancy services to solicitors and licensed conveyancers.

Further Reading: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for ULS Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ULS Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.