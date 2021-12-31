FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) Issued By William Blair

Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) – Analysts at William Blair boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Dynavax Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 28th. William Blair analyst M. Phipps now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $1.05 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.01. William Blair currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Dynavax Technologies’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.41 EPS.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.29). Dynavax Technologies had a negative return on equity of 3.73% and a negative net margin of 14.60%. The company had revenue of $108.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also commented on DVAX. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Monday, September 27th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Dynavax Technologies from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

DVAX opened at $14.22 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.61. Dynavax Technologies has a 1 year low of $4.36 and a 1 year high of $21.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -40.63 and a beta of 1.40.

In other news, COO David F. Novack sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO David F. Novack sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total transaction of $402,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DVAX. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Dynavax Technologies in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 6,339.7% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,379 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,311 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 76.1% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,204 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 85.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.

