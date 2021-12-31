Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) to Buy

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $107.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.89% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Ingredion Incorporated is an ingredients solutions provider specializing in nature-based sweeteners, starches and nutrition ingredients. The Company serves diverse sectors in food, beverage, brewing, pharmaceuticals and other industries. Its sweetener products include dextrose, glucose, polyols, HFCS and Maltodextrin. The Company’s nutrition solutions include prebiotic fibers, resistant starch, soluble fibers and Inulin fibers. Its starch-based products include both industrial and food-grade starches. Ingredion Incorporated, formerly known as Corn Products International, Inc., is headquartered in Chicago. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $92.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.80.

Ingredion stock opened at $96.49 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $96.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.07. Ingredion has a 52 week low of $73.82 and a 52 week high of $101.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.04 and a beta of 0.83.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter. Ingredion had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 17.13%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Ingredion will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the 3rd quarter valued at $637,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingredion in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,251,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ingredion during the third quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Ingredion during the third quarter valued at about $539,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

About Ingredion

Ingredion, Inc manufactures and sells sweetener, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from the wet milling and processing of corn and other starch based materials. Its activities include turning corn, tapioca, potatoes and other vegetables and fruits into value added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing, and other industries.

