Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Increased by Truist Securiti

APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) – Truist Securiti lifted their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of APA in a report released on Monday, December 27th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the company will earn $1.13 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.04. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for APA’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.69 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.63 EPS.

APA has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of APA from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of APA from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of APA from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of APA from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.21.

APA stock opened at $27.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. APA has a 1-year low of $14.03 and a 1-year high of $31.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.75. The firm has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 4.76.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.09. APA had a net margin of 8.91% and a negative return on equity of 393.47%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in APA by 3.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,277,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,362,000 after buying an additional 1,626,486 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in APA by 8.7% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 25,938,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,040,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074,061 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of APA by 0.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,226,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,013,000 after acquiring an additional 187,265 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of APA by 43.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,946,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,293,000 after acquiring an additional 4,533,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of APA by 1,385.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,324,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,692,000 after acquiring an additional 10,562,493 shares during the last quarter. 82.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is a positive change from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. APA’s dividend payout ratio is 16.67%.

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

