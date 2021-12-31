Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) Forecasted to Earn Q4 2022 Earnings of $2.55 Per Share

Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Alliance Data Systems in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $2.55 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.71. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Alliance Data Systems’ Q2 2023 earnings at $3.34 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $2.77 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $134.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Truist decreased their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.24.

Shares of NYSE:ADS opened at $67.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.98. Alliance Data Systems has a 52 week low of $63.44 and a 52 week high of $128.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $4.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.91. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 18.47% and a return on equity of 51.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.36 earnings per share. Alliance Data Systems’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 162.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. This represents a yield of 0.99%. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.27%.

Alliance Data Systems Company Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corp. engages in the provision of data-driven and transaction-based marketing, customer loyalty and payment solutions. It operates through the following segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment provides coalition and short-term loyalty programs. The Epsilon segment offers end-to-end, integrated marketing solutions.

