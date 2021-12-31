Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited is the cloud service provider principally in China. Its cloud platform consisting of extensive cloud infrastructure, cutting-edge cloud products and well-architected industry-specific solutions across public cloud, enterprise cloud and AIoT cloud services. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited is based in BEIJING. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Kingsoft Cloud from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Nomura downgraded shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Nomura Instinet reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (down from $45.00) on shares of Kingsoft Cloud in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kingsoft Cloud currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

NASDAQ KC opened at $15.79 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of -19.26 and a beta of 1.65. Kingsoft Cloud has a fifty-two week low of $13.70 and a fifty-two week high of $74.67.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $374.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.15 million. Kingsoft Cloud had a negative return on equity of 13.46% and a negative net margin of 14.61%. As a group, analysts expect that Kingsoft Cloud will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Kingsoft Cloud by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 11,181,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,389,000 after acquiring an additional 4,114,186 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 42.2% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,091,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808,395 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion grew its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 28.9% in the third quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 5,905,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322,596 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 102.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,423,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,490,000 after acquiring an additional 2,745,686 shares during the period. Finally, TT International Asset Management LTD grew its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 25.7% in the third quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 4,376,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,929,000 after acquiring an additional 894,964 shares during the period. 29.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kingsoft Cloud Company Profile

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others.

