Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ladder Capital Corp is a commercial real estate finance company. The Company operates in three segments: Loans, Securities and Real Estate. It focused on midmarket senior secured commercial real estate first mortgage loans, investment grade-rated securities secured by first mortgage loans on commercial real estate and investing in net leased and other commercial real estate. The company also provides services of the commercial real estate industry which includes origination, credit, underwriting, structuring, capital markets and asset management. Ladder Capital Corp is headquartered in New York City. “

Separately, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.50 price target on shares of Ladder Capital in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.13.

LADR stock opened at $11.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 94.17 and a current ratio of 94.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.24 and a beta of 2.15. Ladder Capital has a 1 year low of $9.26 and a 1 year high of $12.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.56.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.10. Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 0.80% and a net margin of 5.35%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Ladder Capital will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LADR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Ladder Capital by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,624,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,606,000 after buying an additional 241,540 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Ladder Capital by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,466,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,301,000 after buying an additional 483,198 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 100.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,925,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465,706 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 4.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,445,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,223,000 after purchasing an additional 102,521 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 11.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,284,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,820,000 after purchasing an additional 232,601 shares during the period. 55.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ladder Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It operates through the following segments: Loans, Securities, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Loans segment includes mortgage loan receivables held for investment and mortgage loan receivables held for sale.

