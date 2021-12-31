Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Position Lessened by Saratoga Research & Investment Management

Saratoga Research & Investment Management lowered its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,427,622 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 118,449 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up 3.6% of Saratoga Research & Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Saratoga Research & Investment Management’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $77,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CSCO. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 244.8% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 669 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 77.8% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 672 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 496.6% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 871 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 1,082 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. 71.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total transaction of $27,303.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $9,036,076.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 176,149 shares of company stock valued at $9,760,545. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CSCO stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $63.83. 62,203 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,364,977. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.62. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $43.35 and a one year high of $64.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.21 billion, a PE ratio of 23.78, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.24.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 30.59%. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.02%.

Several research firms have issued reports on CSCO. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 target price on Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.94.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

