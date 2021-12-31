Blackbird (LON:BIRD) Shares Up 0.4%

Blackbird plc (LON:BIRD) shares shot up 0.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 30.90 ($0.42) and last traded at GBX 30.88 ($0.42). 100,586 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 560,216 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 30.75 ($0.41).

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 30.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 32.05. The company has a current ratio of 6.19, a quick ratio of 6.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.47. The company has a market cap of £104.24 million and a P/E ratio of -51.47.

Blackbird plc develops and operates a cloud-based video editing and publishing platform under the Blackbird name in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's platform is used for video viewing, editing, and publishing. It serves news, sports, entertainment, and other sectors.

