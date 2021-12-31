SolarWindow Technologies (OTCMKTS:WNDW) Shares Down 2.4%

Shares of SolarWindow Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WNDW) dropped 2.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.01 and last traded at $3.21. Approximately 211,577 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 195,537 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.29.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.89 and a beta of 2.85.

About SolarWindow Technologies (OTCMKTS:WNDW)

SolarWindow Technologies, Inc engages in developing the proprietary transparent electricity-generating coatings and methods. The firm is a developer of transparent LiquidElectricity coatings, which generates electricity by harvesting light energy from natural sun, artificial light, and low, shaded, or reflected light conditions.

