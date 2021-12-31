GoGold Resources (TSE:GGD) Trading 2.6% Higher

GoGold Resources Inc. (TSE:GGD) shares traded up 2.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$3.12 and last traded at C$3.11. 391,561 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 899,088 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.03.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$3.80 target price on shares of GoGold Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Eight Capital reaffirmed a “na” rating and issued a C$5.00 price objective (up from C$4.10) on shares of GoGold Resources in a research note on Thursday, December 9th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$3.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$3.13. The firm has a market capitalization of C$864.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.19. The company has a quick ratio of 7.31, a current ratio of 8.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

GoGold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver primarily in Mexico. The company holds an interest in the Parral Tailings project, which covers an area of 141 hectares located in the state of Chihuahua, Mexico. It also holds an option to acquire 100% concessions of the Los Ricos project, which covers 42 concessions with an area of approximately 22,000 hectares situated in the Jalisco State, Mexico.

