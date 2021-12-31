WazirX (WRX) Achieves Market Cap of $391.37 Million

WazirX (CURRENCY:WRX) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 30th. WazirX has a market capitalization of $391.37 million and approximately $12.25 million worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WazirX coin can currently be bought for $1.20 or 0.00002548 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, WazirX has traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get WazirX alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002117 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.84 or 0.00056805 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,711.08 or 0.07853894 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.05 or 0.00074175 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47,276.25 or 1.00052380 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.16 or 0.00053255 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00008067 BTC.

WazirX Coin Profile

WazirX’s genesis date was January 21st, 2020. WazirX’s total supply is 972,280,002 coins and its circulating supply is 325,056,864 coins. The official website for WazirX is wazirx.com . WazirX’s official Twitter account is @wazirxindia and its Facebook page is accessible here . WazirX’s official message board is medium.com/@wazirx

According to CryptoCompare, “WRX, a utility token backed by WazirX, forms the backbone of the WazirX ecosystem. It launched WRX tokens to involve its community in helping build out WazirX, and reward them accordingly for contributing to success. This helps WazirX stay true to the ethos of cryptocurrency and blockchain – to share the rewards of WazirX's success with its early adopters and supporters. “

WazirX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WazirX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WazirX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WazirX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “WRXUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for WazirX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WazirX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.