Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Position Trimmed by Almanack Investment Partners LLC.

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 73.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 23,153 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $3,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 439.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,623,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,284,190,000 after buying an additional 2,951,685 shares in the last quarter. Natixis lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 2,580,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $914,761,000 after acquiring an additional 492,359 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,036,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $728,817,000 after acquiring an additional 129,433 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,882,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $673,904,000 after acquiring an additional 41,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,798,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $643,993,000 after acquiring an additional 60,820 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $402.05 on Thursday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $297.45 and a 52 week high of $408.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $392.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $374.36.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a $0.491 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

