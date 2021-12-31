Helix BioPharma (OTCMKTS:HBPCF) Shares Down 4.9%

Helix BioPharma Corp. (OTCMKTS:HBPCF)’s share price dropped 4.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.25 and last traded at $0.25. Approximately 1,050 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 1,456 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.26.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.57. The stock has a market cap of $35.49 million, a PE ratio of -3.57 and a beta of -0.09.

Helix BioPharma (OTCMKTS:HBPCF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Helix BioPharma Corp. operates as an immune-oncology company in Canada. It is developing L-DOS47 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and V-DOS47 that targets the vascular epithelial growth factor receptor 2. Helix BioPharma Corp. has collaboration agreements with Moffitt Cancer Center to investigate the pharmacodynamics of L-DOS47 and determine the benefits of combining L-DOS47 with immune checkpoint inhibitors; and with ProMab Biotechnologies, Inc to develop novel antibody and chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy to treat multiple myeloma, as well as a license agreements with Xisle Pharma Ventures Trust and National Research of Council Canada.

