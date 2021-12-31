Tasty (LON:TAST) Trading 5.1% Higher

Shares of Tasty plc (LON:TAST) traded up 5.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 5.13 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5.13 ($0.07). 7,493 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 167,380 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.88 ($0.07).

The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 5.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 5.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9,248.83, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.23 million and a PE ratio of -1.65.

Tasty Company Profile (LON:TAST)

Tasty plc owns and operates restaurants in the United Kingdom casual dining market. As of April 7, 2021, the company operated 54 restaurants, including 49 restaurants under the Wildwood name and 5 restaurants under the dim t name. Tasty plc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for Tasty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tasty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.