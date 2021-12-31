Ravencoin Price Tops $0.0953 on Exchanges (RVN)

Ravencoin (CURRENCY:RVN) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 30th. In the last seven days, Ravencoin has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Ravencoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0953 or 0.00000202 BTC on popular exchanges. Ravencoin has a total market capitalization of $993.04 million and approximately $55.27 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002117 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000636 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002115 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.84 or 0.00056805 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00005345 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001184 BTC.

Ravencoin Profile

Ravencoin (CRYPTO:RVN) is a coin. It launched on January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 10,418,235,000 coins. The official website for Ravencoin is ravencoin.org . The Reddit community for Ravencoin is /r/Ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ravencoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ravencoin . Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin is a digital peer to peer network that aims to implement a use case specific blockchain, designed to efficiently handle one specific function: the transfer of assets from one party to another. Built on a fork of the Bitcoin code, Ravencoin was launched January 3rd, 2018, and is a truly open source project (no ICO or masternodes). It focuses on building a useful technology, with a strong and growing community. Launched on January 3rd, 2018, the ninth anniversary of bitcoin’s launch, Ravencoin is an open-source project designed to enable instant payments to anyone around the world. The aim of the project is to create a blockchain optimized specifically for the transfer of assets such as tokens from one holder to another. A fork of the bitcoin code, Ravencoin features four key changes: The issuance schedule (block reward of 5,000 RVN)Block time (1 minute)Coin supply (21 Billion)Mining algorithm (KAWPOW formerly X16R and X16RV2 respectively)”

Buying and Selling Ravencoin

