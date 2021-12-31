Saker Aviation Services (OTCMKTS:SKAS) Stock Price Up 3.9%

Shares of Saker Aviation Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKAS) rose 3.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.66 and last traded at $2.65. Approximately 210 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 2,015 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.55.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 7.64 and a current ratio of 8.13.

Saker Aviation Services (OTCMKTS:SKAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.45 million for the quarter. Saker Aviation Services had a negative net margin of 9.64% and a negative return on equity of 17.27%.

Saker Aviation Services, Inc provides fixed base operations flight support services. It operates in the Fixed Base Operation segment of the general aviation industry. The Fixed Base Operation segment provides ground-based services, such as fueling and hangar space for general aviation, commercial and military aircraft; aircraft maintenance; and other miscellaneous services.

