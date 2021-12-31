Fidelity European Trust (LON:FEV) Shares Up 0.6%

Fidelity European Trust PLC (LON:FEV)’s share price shot up 0.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 341 ($4.58) and last traded at GBX 340.50 ($4.58). 382,703 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 486,903 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 338.50 ($4.55).

The company has a market cap of £1.40 billion and a PE ratio of 6.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 329.72 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 320.11.

About Fidelity European Trust (LON:FEV)

Fidelity European Trust PLC is an open-ended equity fund launched and managed by FIL Investment Services (UK) Limited. It is co-managed by FIL Investments International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Continental Europe. It makes its investments in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

