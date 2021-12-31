Thingschain Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $3.00 (TIC)

Thingschain (CURRENCY:TIC) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 30th. One Thingschain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Thingschain has a market cap of $38,596.23 and $3.00 worth of Thingschain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Thingschain has traded up 2.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,327.64 or 0.99895415 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.95 or 0.00065329 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00005131 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001911 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00005262 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.38 or 0.00032471 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $627.94 or 0.01325407 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003824 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 66.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.52 or 0.00022199 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002109 BTC.

About Thingschain

Thingschain (TIC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 15th, 2017. Thingschain’s total supply is 26,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,445,000,000 coins. Thingschain’s official Twitter account is @Things_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Thingschain’s official message board is medium.com/@thingschain . Thingschain’s official website is thingschain.network

According to CryptoCompare, “True investment coin is an investment platform, for the development of agrotouristic clusters around the world. TrueInvestmentCoin is a PoW/PoS coin based on the scrypt algorithm. “

Thingschain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thingschain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thingschain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thingschain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

