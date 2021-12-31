Insider Selling: Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) Insider Sells 11,186 Shares of Stock

Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) insider Richard J. Jacquet sold 11,186 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.32, for a total transaction of $272,043.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of COUR traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $24.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 702,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,462,030. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.24. Coursera, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.80 and a fifty-two week high of $62.53.

Get Coursera alerts:

Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.12. Coursera had a negative net margin of 32.38% and a negative return on equity of 46.62%. The company had revenue of $109.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.66 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Coursera, Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on COUR. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Coursera from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Coursera from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Coursera from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coursera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.44.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coursera in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coursera in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Coursera by 1,303.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coursera in the second quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, StepStone Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Coursera in the third quarter worth about $76,000. Institutional investors own 46.03% of the company’s stock.

Coursera Company Profile

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

Featured Article: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Coursera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coursera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.