Zacks: Brokerages Expect Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) to Post -$0.37 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.37) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Aquestive Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.32). Aquestive Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.60) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 38.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aquestive Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.49) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.54) to ($1.44). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.52) to ($1.27). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Aquestive Therapeutics.

Get Aquestive Therapeutics alerts:

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $13.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.49) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AQST shares. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,738,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 929.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 358,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 323,269 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $974,000. Latash Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $965,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $862,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AQST traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.94. The stock had a trading volume of 453,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 702,457. The stock has a market cap of $158.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 3.47. Aquestive Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.10 and a twelve month high of $7.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.45.

Aquestive Therapeutics Company Profile

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc engages in the identifying, developing, and commercializing differentiated products to address unmet medical needs and to solve patients’ therapeutic problems. Its product pipeline include Libervant, AQST-108, AQST-305, Suboxone and Zuplenz. The company was founded in January 2004 and is headquartered in Warren, NJ.

See Also: How does a margin account work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aquestive Therapeutics (AQST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aquestive Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aquestive Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.