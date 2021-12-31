$0.96 Earnings Per Share Expected for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.96 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Zoetis’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.95 and the highest is $0.98. Zoetis posted earnings of $0.91 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zoetis will report full-year earnings of $4.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.62 to $4.68. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.94 to $5.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Zoetis.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 26.02%. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Zoetis from $184.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.10.

Shares of ZTS stock traded down $1.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $245.16. The stock had a trading volume of 859,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,703,750. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $224.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Zoetis has a one year low of $141.41 and a one year high of $249.27. The firm has a market cap of $115.99 billion, a PE ratio of 59.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.66.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. This is a boost from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 19th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.10%.

In other news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 9,446 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.22, for a total value of $1,985,738.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.03, for a total value of $273,559.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,334 shares of company stock valued at $10,028,929 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Zoetis during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in Zoetis during the third quarter worth about $28,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in Zoetis during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV bought a new position in Zoetis during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 216.7% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 89.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

