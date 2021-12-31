DinoSwap (DINO) Achieves Market Cap of $7.92 Million

DinoSwap (CURRENCY:DINO) traded down 10.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 30th. One DinoSwap coin can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000231 BTC on popular exchanges. DinoSwap has a market capitalization of $7.92 million and approximately $2.14 million worth of DinoSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DinoSwap has traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002113 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.10 or 0.00057240 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,719.70 or 0.07855912 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.52 or 0.00075028 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47,189.95 or 0.99663983 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.22 or 0.00053264 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00008044 BTC.

DinoSwap Profile

DinoSwap’s total supply is 163,365,968 coins and its circulating supply is 72,400,904 coins. The Reddit community for DinoSwap is https://reddit.com/r/DinoSwapOfficial . DinoSwap’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DinoSwap is a cross-chain infrastructure and yield farming platform that builds liquidity for layer-one blockchains, AMMs and partnering projects. Telegram | Medium “

Buying and Selling DinoSwap

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DinoSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DinoSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DinoSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

