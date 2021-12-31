FTX Token Market Cap Tops $5.47 Billion (FTT)

FTX Token (CURRENCY:FTT) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 30th. One FTX Token coin can currently be purchased for about $39.38 or 0.00083166 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, FTX Token has traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar. FTX Token has a total market cap of $5.47 billion and $140.08 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00005381 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002110 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001182 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.12 or 0.00042492 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002111 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00007086 BTC.

About FTX Token

FTX Token (FTT) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2017. FTX Token’s total supply is 334,789,863 coins and its circulating supply is 138,920,527 coins. FTX Token’s official message board is medium.com/@ftx . The official website for FTX Token is ftx.com . FTX Token’s official Twitter account is @FTX_official

According to CryptoCompare, “FTX is a cryptocurrency derivatives exchange built by traders, for traders. It strives to build a platform powerful enough for professional trading firms and intuitive enough for first-time users. FTX Token (FTT) is the backbone of the FTX ecosystem. It has been carefully designed with incentive schemes to increase network effects and demand for FTT, and to decrease its circulating supply. “

Buying and Selling FTX Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FTX Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FTX Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FTX Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

