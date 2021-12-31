iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. cut its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 0.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 65,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up 1.1% of Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $14,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWM. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 448.0% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.1% in the third quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $1.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching $224.52. 808,658 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,426,660. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $190.94 and a 52-week high of $244.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $224.42.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

