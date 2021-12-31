Viacoin (VIA) One Day Trading Volume Hits $7,063.00

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. Over the last seven days, Viacoin has traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Viacoin has a market cap of $4.14 million and $7,063.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Viacoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000377 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Viacoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.73 or 0.00314106 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00008080 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002061 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001019 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00003723 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000648 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Viacoin Coin Profile

Viacoin (VIA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,174,755 coins. Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Viacoin’s official website is viacoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Viacoin is a digital currency similar to Bitcoin that allows the creation of applications on top of the Viacoin blockchain in a similar way that email and web are built on top of the internet protocol. This allows the building of fully decentralized exchanges, issuing of new currencies, asset tracking, betting, digital voting, reputation management and even form the basis of fully decentralized market places. Our protocol for this will be called ClearingHouse. “

Buying and Selling Viacoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Viacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Viacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “VIAUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Viacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Viacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.