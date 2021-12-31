K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Boosts Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,955 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 3.1% of K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $21,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 249,281.4% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,249,401 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248,900 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,732,669,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Alphabet by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,993,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,071,868,000 after purchasing an additional 708,879 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,123,034 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,813,907,000 after purchasing an additional 441,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Alphabet by 101.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 679,872 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,837,034,000 after purchasing an additional 342,356 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 19 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,671.09, for a total value of $50,750.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 44,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total transaction of $1,726,074.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 203,192 shares of company stock worth $447,800,678. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price target for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,089.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,203.55.

NASDAQ GOOG traded up $1.43 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2,931.52. 4,003 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,268,350. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.22, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,699.00 and a 12-month high of $3,037.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2,921.71 and a 200-day moving average of $2,796.17.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The business had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $16.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.