Bridge Mutual Reaches Market Cap of $16.22 Million (BMI)

Bridge Mutual (CURRENCY:BMI) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. During the last week, Bridge Mutual has traded down 16.4% against the US dollar. Bridge Mutual has a total market cap of $16.22 million and $163,127.00 worth of Bridge Mutual was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bridge Mutual coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000531 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.05 or 0.00057318 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,705.60 or 0.07852255 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.56 or 0.00075350 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,141.96 or 0.99894985 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.19 or 0.00053377 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00008082 BTC.

Bridge Mutual Profile

Bridge Mutual’s launch date was January 29th, 2021. Bridge Mutual’s total supply is 160,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,697,071 coins. Bridge Mutual’s official Twitter account is @Bridge_Mutual

According to CryptoCompare, “Bridge Mutual is a decentralized, discretionary p2p/p2b insurance platform that provides coverage for stablecoins, centralized exchanges, and smart contracts. Its platform allows users to provide insurance coverage, decide on insurance payouts, as well as get compensated for taking part in the ecosystem. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bridge Mutual directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bridge Mutual should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bridge Mutual using one of the exchanges listed above.

