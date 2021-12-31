The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Bought by Nixon Peabody Trust Co.

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. raised its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,984 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,171 shares during the quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $3,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KO. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 1,260.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 20,657,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,450,000 after buying an additional 19,139,302 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at approximately $757,802,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 32.7% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,149,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,418,000 after buying an additional 5,210,303 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 8.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 66,609,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,604,214,000 after buying an additional 5,089,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 343,527,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,588,279,000 after buying an additional 3,940,364 shares in the last quarter. 66.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Brian John Smith sold 37,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total transaction of $2,095,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 18,206 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total value of $1,034,464.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 93,282 shares of company stock worth $5,319,662. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Coca-Cola stock opened at $58.98 on Thursday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $48.11 and a 52 week high of $59.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.57. The firm has a market cap of $254.76 billion, a PE ratio of 28.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.22% and a net margin of 23.31%. The business had revenue of $10.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.35%.

KO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $55.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $63.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.29.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

