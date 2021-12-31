BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:BYSI traded up $0.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.65. 1,667,737 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,437,435. BeyondSpring has a 1-year low of $3.64 and a 1-year high of $33.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.37. The firm has a market cap of $181.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 1.04.

Get BeyondSpring alerts:

BYSI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on BeyondSpring in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright cut BeyondSpring from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Bank of America cut BeyondSpring from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $45.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on BeyondSpring from $95.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut BeyondSpring from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $38.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BeyondSpring currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of BeyondSpring by 72.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of BeyondSpring by 393.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in BeyondSpring in the 3rd quarter valued at $186,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in BeyondSpring by 354.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 40,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in BeyondSpring by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 7,606 shares during the last quarter. 19.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BeyondSpring

BeyondSpring, Inc engages in the the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology cancer therapies to improve clinical outcomes for patients who have high unmet medical needs. It operates through PRC and U.S. geographical segments. The company was founded by Lan Huang and Lin Qing Jia in 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading: Float

Receive News & Ratings for BeyondSpring Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BeyondSpring and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.