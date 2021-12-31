Sowell Financial Services LLC Boosts Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $5,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 16.4% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 422,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,261,000 after buying an additional 59,611 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,692,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 10.6% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 53,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,589,000 after buying an additional 5,132 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 11.1% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 71,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,768,000 after buying an additional 7,126 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 146.8% in the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 26,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after buying an additional 15,544 shares during the period. 72.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Autenried Paul Von sold 18,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total value of $1,049,812.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BMY stock opened at $62.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $138.26 billion, a PE ratio of -25.95, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.66. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $53.22 and a one year high of $69.75.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.52 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 43.05% and a negative net margin of 11.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently -81.67%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BMY shares. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.80.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Story: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.