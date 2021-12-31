DMM: Governance Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $446,733.00 (DMG)

DMM: Governance (CURRENCY:DMG) traded 7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. One DMM: Governance coin can currently be purchased for $0.0415 or 0.00000088 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DMM: Governance has a total market cap of $2.08 million and $446,733.00 worth of DMM: Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DMM: Governance has traded up 1.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00005381 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002119 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001180 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.00 or 0.00042385 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002119 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00007055 BTC.

About DMM: Governance

DMM: Governance (DMG) is a coin. It launched on May 18th, 2020. DMM: Governance’s total supply is 249,511,173 coins and its circulating supply is 50,171,667 coins. DMM: Governance’s official Twitter account is @DMMDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “DMM: Governance allows users to earn 6.25% on ETH, DAI, and USDC with DeFi Money Market (DMM) all backed by real-world income-generating assets viewable on-chain. “

Buying and Selling DMM: Governance

